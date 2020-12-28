Jeep is all set to launch the facelifted version of its Compass SUV in India on January 7, 2021. Some dealerships have unofficially started accepting bookings for the car against a token amount of Rs. 51,000. As for the highlights, the Compass (facelift) has a redesigned front fascia, new alloy wheels, a feature-loaded cabin, and engine choices including a turbo-petrol and a diesel mill.

Exteriors 2021 Jeep Compass: At a glance

The upcoming Jeep Compass features a chrome-covered grille with seven vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, silvered faux skid plates, and a refreshed bumper with air vents. For lighting, it houses sleek headlamps, LED DRLs, new fog lights, and wrap-around taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches with plastic cladding, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Jeep Compass (facelift) will reportedly be offered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 173hp/350Nm and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that delivers 163hp/250Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Jeep Compass (facelift) offers a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone interiors, a reworked dashboard with leather inserts, new AC vents, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also has a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Amazon Alexa, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and UConnect 5. For safety, the SUV has multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras.

Information What about the price?