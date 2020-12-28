Tesla will launch its Model 3 sedan in India by the end of the first quarter of FY 2021-22 i.e. by June, as per ET Auto. The report notes that the bookings for the car will commence in January and the deliveries will begin soon after launch. To recall, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had announced that the brand would arrive in India in 2021.

Twitter Post Take a look at Musk's tweet from October

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

Key details The car will be brought via the CBU route

Tesla had planned to make its Indian debut back in 2016 but decided not to proceed due to a lack of proper infrastructure. However, things are set to change next year. As per ET Auto, the Model 3 will be imported as a completely built unit and won't be sold via dealerships. Instead, the company will bank on online sales.

Features Here's recalling the Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is built on an energy-absorbent aluminium-steel frame and features a sloping roofline, angular LED headlamps, and sharp-looking alloy wheels. The sedan has a 5-seater cabin with a full-glass roof, a 15.0-inch touchscreen console, and a full-fledged 'Self-Driving' feature, which includes automatic parking and navigation on autopilot. Multiple airbags and parking cameras are also available for the safety of passengers.

Power Power and performance

The Tesla Model 3 sedan draws power from a dual-motor, all-electric powertrain that churns out a maximum power of 201hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. It delivers a range of 500km on a single charge. The car has a top-speed of 260km/h and can sprint from standstill to 100km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

Information What about the pricing?