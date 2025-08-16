SBI PO prelims 2025 result coming soon: How to check

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Exam for the 2025-26 session in late August. Candidates who appeared for this exam can check their results on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, once it gets published. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 vacancies, including 41 backlog posts, across India.

Examination details Main exam scheduled for September The SBI PO Prelims 2025 was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5. Along with the results, SBI will also release cut-off marks and individual scorecards. Candidates who qualify in this preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main examination scheduled for September. The admit cards for this round will be issued in advance of the exam date.

Result checking procedure How to check the result To check their results, candidates need to visit the official SBI website and click on the link for 'SBI PO PRELIMS Result 2025' on the homepage. They then have to enter their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth correctly. After submitting these details, they can view their result. It is advisable that candidates download and take a printout of this page for future reference.