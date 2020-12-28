French automaker Renault will launch its KIGER crossover in India sometime in 2021. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted testing on the roads, highlighting its key design aspects. As per the images, the four-wheeler will be equipped with a sunroof, roof rails, and designer alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Renault KIGER: At a glance

The production-specific KIGER will bear 80% resemblance to the concept version that was showcased in November. It will have a muscular bonnet, a winged front grille with a Renault logo, and 2-level full-LED headlights. On the sides, it will get blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels, while the rear section will feature a roof-mounted spoiler, C-shaped taillights, and a central exhaust vent.

Information Power and performance

Renault KIGER should be offered with two engine choices sourced from the Nissan Magnite. They include a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 99hp/160Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Details regarding the interiors of the Renault KIGER are yet to be revealed. However, it should have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The vehicle will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. All the standard safety features including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should also be present.

Information What about the pricing?