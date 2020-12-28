Last updated on Dec 28, 2020, 01:10 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
French automaker Renault will launch its KIGER crossover in India sometime in 2021.
In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted testing on the roads, highlighting its key design aspects.
As per the images, the four-wheeler will be equipped with a sunroof, roof rails, and designer alloy wheels.
Here's our roundup.
The production-specific KIGER will bear 80% resemblance to the concept version that was showcased in November. It will have a muscular bonnet, a winged front grille with a Renault logo, and 2-level full-LED headlights.
On the sides, it will get blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels, while the rear section will feature a roof-mounted spoiler, C-shaped taillights, and a central exhaust vent.
Renault KIGER should be offered with two engine choices sourced from the Nissan Magnite. They include a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 99hp/160Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.
Details regarding the interiors of the Renault KIGER are yet to be revealed. However, it should have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The vehicle will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
All the standard safety features including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should also be present.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Renault KIGER in India will be revealed at the launch event next year. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
