Electric mobility is still in its infancy as far as market acceptance is concerned but Tata Motors has been one automaker which has accelerated the growth of EVs in India with its Nexon. Ever since the launch, Tata Motors has sold over 2,000 units of the Nexon EV, making it the bestselling electric car in the country. But how good is it?

Exteriors Tata Nexon EV: At a glance

The Nexon EV has the same design as the standard Nexon, which was also launched earlier this year with the new grille, headlamps and alloy wheels. However, there are some differences in the form of blue highlights and a lower ground-clearance courtesy the battery pack underneath the car. The Nexon EV comes in three color options: Glacier White, Moonlight Silver and Signature Teal Blue.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Nexon EV has a tri-arrow theme along with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen console, an 8-speaker Harman audio system, and a digital instrument cluster. It also gets navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and support for ZConnect App, which offers features like geo-fencing, vehicle tracking, vehicle reports, and trip analytics. In terms of space, it is identical to the standard Nexon.

Under the hood Power and performance

Powering the Nexon EV is a 30.2kWh battery pack and a PMS motor, which develops 127hp/245Nm. The combination comes paired to an automatic gearbox with two drive modes. The Nexon EV feels pretty quick as it does 0-100km/h in just 9.9 seconds. The regenerative braking system, which cannot be adjusted like in other EVs, is easy to get used to.

Mileage Battery and range

The vehicle's ARAI-certified range is 312km but in real-world conditions, expect 200-250km of range, depending on the way you drive. With a fast charger, the charging time is drastically reduced to 60 minutes for an 80% charge while through a regular charger, it takes around 8 hours. The battery has an 8-year warranty and the charging network is amongst the largest for an EV.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?