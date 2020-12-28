Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled the 2021 V-Strom 650XT Adventure motorcycle. It comes in a Champion Yellow No. 2 color scheme which has a bright yellow finish on the fuel tank with blue accents. As for the highlights, the bike gets gold-finished rims, a pair of aluminum panniers, and a center stand. It draws power from a Euro-5 compliant 645cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure: At a glance

The 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure has a sloping fuel tank, a pronounced beak, a raised windscreen, and an upswept exhaust. It also gets a pair of aluminum panniers, a large crash guard, mirror extensions, a handlebar brace, and a center stand. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on wire-spoke wheels.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure packs a Euro-5 compliant 645cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 70hp of maximum power and 62Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?