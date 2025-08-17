Rakhee's 'Aamar Boss' to premiere on ZEE5 on August 22

Film synopsis

The story of 'Aamar Boss'

In Aamar Boss, Mukherjee plays Animesh Goswami, a toxic boss at a publishing startup. At home, he is a caring son to his sick and elderly mother, Subhra Goswami (Gulzar). The story takes an unexpected turn when Subhra decides to join her son at work, leading to a delightful mess as the employees are soon enveloped in her maternal warmth.