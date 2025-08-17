Rakhee's 'Aamar Boss' to premiere on ZEE5 on August 22
What's the story
The Bengali film Aamar Boss, directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, is set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on August 22. The movie marks the return of legendary Hindi-Bengali actor Rakhee Gulzar to Bengali cinema after over two decades. It explores a complex relationship between a mother and her son.
Film synopsis
The story of 'Aamar Boss'
In Aamar Boss, Mukherjee plays Animesh Goswami, a toxic boss at a publishing startup. At home, he is a caring son to his sick and elderly mother, Subhra Goswami (Gulzar). The story takes an unexpected turn when Subhra decides to join her son at work, leading to a delightful mess as the employees are soon enveloped in her maternal warmth.
Cast and release
Other cast members and the theatrical release
Apart from Mukherjee and Gulzar, Aamar Boss also stars Srabanti Chatterjee as Animesh's estranged wife. The film features an ensemble cast including Sauraseni Maitra, Gourab Chatterjee, Sabitri Chatterjee, Avery Sinha Roy, Aishwarya Sen, and Uma Banerjee. The film was released in theaters in May this year.