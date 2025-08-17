Naga Chaitanya's next gets ₹80cr budget? Here's what we know

Character transformation

Chaitanya to surprise fans with new avatar

Chaitanya, who is known for his charming, romantic roles in films like Love Story and Majili, will be seen in a larger-than-life avatar in this upcoming film. The source added, "Fans will be surprised to see a new dimension of Naga Chaitanya on screen." The film is being designed as a pan-India project with a mystical treasure hunt theme.