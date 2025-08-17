Naga Chaitanya's next gets ₹80cr budget? Here's what we know
What's the story
After the success of Thandel, actor Naga Chaitanya is collaborating with director Karthik Dandu for a socio-fantasy entertainer. The project will be the most expensive in Chaitanya's career, with a budget nearing ₹80 crore, reported Deccan Chronicle. A source revealed that "it has mythological connections and requires elaborate sets," which are being constructed in Hyderabad.
Character transformation
Chaitanya to surprise fans with new avatar
Chaitanya, who is known for his charming, romantic roles in films like Love Story and Majili, will be seen in a larger-than-life avatar in this upcoming film. The source added, "Fans will be surprised to see a new dimension of Naga Chaitanya on screen." The film is being designed as a pan-India project with a mystical treasure hunt theme.
Director's new venture
Director Dandu, producer Sukumar join forces for this project
Dandu, who previously impressed audiences with his black-magic mystery film Virupaksha, is now exploring a new genre with this socio-fantasy script. The project is being co-produced by popular director Sukumar, who is reportedly impressed by its unique concept and grand scale. The film is expected to showcase Dandu's versatility as a filmmaker.