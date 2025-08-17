New York City: 3 dead, 8 injured in mass shooting
A mass shooting at the Taste of the City Lounge in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood left three dead and eight injured on Sunday morning. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) received reports of gunfire around 3:30am. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed at a press briefing that two of the deceased were men aged 27 and 35. The identity and age of the third victim are still unknown.
No arrests have been made so far and the suspects involved in this tragic incident are still at large. Commissioner Tisch said that at least 36 shell casings were recovered from the scene of the shooting. The eight injured victims were rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. "It's a terrible thing that happened this morning, and we're going to investigate to determine what went down," Tisch said during the press briefing.
The Taste of the City Lounge, which opened in 2022, serves American and Caribbean cuisine. It also has a full bar, hookah service, and live DJ events. The venue had closed at 3:00am on Sunday morning, just half an hour before the shooting took place.