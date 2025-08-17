New York City: 3 dead, 8 injured in mass shooting

Ongoing probe

Suspects at large, no arrests made

No arrests have been made so far and the suspects involved in this tragic incident are still at large. Commissioner Tisch said that at least 36 shell casings were recovered from the scene of the shooting. The eight injured victims were rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. "It's a terrible thing that happened this morning, and we're going to investigate to determine what went down," Tisch said during the press briefing.