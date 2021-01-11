Finally, all the murmurs about Sex and the City returning have been proved to be true. Recently, Sarah Jessica Parker teased this development about the highly popular drama narrating the 'sexcapades' of four women in New York City. It will be aired on HBO Max. It will be a 10-episode series, with each episode being 30 minutes long. Be ready for another thrill ride!

Announcement Parker teased the project as famed columnist Carrie Bradshaw

Parker took to Instagram early this morning to upload a teaser clip that bursts into traffic snarls, car honks, placards showing 'Downtown,' the NY skyline with clouds floating by, while famed columnist Carrie Bradshaw types the words, 'And just like that...' Then we hear her repeat those words. The clip concludes with another sequence with the words, "The story continues..," being typed.

Instagram Post The clip has been viewed over four million times

Instagram post A post shared by sarahjessicaparker on January 11, 2021 at 1:50 pm IST

Development Parker, Nixon, Davis return to roles but Samantha is missing

The show will have Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their famously household roles of Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York respectively. Unfortunately, the biggest crowd-puller of the girl gang, the dashing PR woman, Samantha Jones will not be rejoining as actor Kim Cattrall has said 'no' to the project. In fact, she has refused to reprise her role in the franchise ever.

Samantha quits Not for me. That was part of turning 60: Cattrall

Cattrall has been refusing to get involved in the franchise since 2016. While talking on Piers Morgan's UK talk show, she said, "Not for me. That was part of turning 60," when asked about reprising her role. However, fans and insiders have repeatedly talked about a spat between Cattrall and Parker, also the show producer, since the time of second season's filming.

About Started as a TV series, spawned two films, prequel series