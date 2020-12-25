In a welcome move for the entire film fraternity, Warner Bros. Studios has announced three prominent films that are going to release in theaters, and not on HBO Max or any other streamer, at different points of time across 2023. The films are Furiosa, The Color Purple, and Coyote Vs. Acme. The announcement was made by Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, recently.

Announcement WB's simultaneous streaming platform-theater release for 2021 only

The announcement states that 2023 will definitely get a theatrical push and that the current plans of sending all 17 titles to HBO Max while simultaneously releasing in theaters are meant for 2021 only. The studio's streaming platform HBO Max was nowhere mentioned to be handling the said film releases in 2023. This is music to the ears of film distributors and cinema buffs.

Criticism Directors slam WB's decision, Nolan calls HBO-Max 'worst streaming service'

This simultaneous release decision received fierce criticism from directors like Denis Villeneuve, Jon M Chu, and Christopher Nolan of late who have been campaigning that their big-budget films have always been deserving of a big-screen experience. Nolan said the movie stars and filmmakers were not consulted as they "woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service," slamming HBO Max.

Details 'Furiosa' is prequel of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Now, let's talk about the movies slated for 2023. Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, which has a tentative release date of June 23, 2023, will be produced by George Miller along with Doug Mitchell. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Next comes animation hybrid, Coyote vs. Acme, based on the legendary Road Runner Show, releasing on July 21, 2023.

About 'The Color Purple': Based on Broadway Musical, last 2023 film