Game of Thrones prequel House of The Dragon has been teasing its fans with new concept art of the dragons to be seen in the series. The show has just upped its game by announcing the inclusion of three stars namely Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Arcy as the lead cast of the series. Let's know more.

King Viserys Targaryen Paddy Considine was cast first

The series consisting of 10 episodes will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max, although there has been no news on the release date. The series, which is dated 300 years before the timeline of Game of Thrones, cast its first actor, Paddy Considine, for the role of King Viserys Targaryen, who now has a far nobler character from GoT's portrayal.

Details Cooke plays Alicent Hightower

The latest round of casting starts with Cooke, who incidentally is the only actor portraying a role outside the Targaryen dynasty as of now. Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, a woman of immense wit and magnanimity in the series. The HBO synopsis states Alicent as the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. Alicent is privy to the king's innermost circle.

More cast briefs D'Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Then comes D'Arcy, who plays the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who seems to keep fighting an ensuing battle with her entitled position and her personal struggle. The HBO synopsis describes the character as "The king's first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything...but she was not born a man."

Evil prince? Matt Smith is Prince Daemon Targaryen