December 10 came bearing good news for every Disney fan across the world, and it looks like the company is determined to turn the upcoming years into a spectacular experience. On the occasion of Disney's Investor Day 2020, the media giant announced new Star Wars projects, dropped trailers of upcoming Marvel series, and shared news about the expansion of many iconic franchises. Here's more.

Star Wars In development: New live-action animated, anime Star Wars series

The popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian is getting two spin-offs: Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. The Acolyte, a female-driven series set in the High Republic era, is being developed by Leslye Headland. Disney also announced The Bad Batch, an animated series, and Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology project. Additionally, Diego Luna will star in the Rogue One prequel series Andor.

Instagram Post Here's a quick look at the glorious future of Disney

Instagram post A post shared by disneyplus on December 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm IST

Information Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Reprising his role from the Star Wars prequels, Hayden Christensen is returning as the iconic and mighty Darth Vader in the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which has been in development with Ewan McGregor. Additionally, Lando Calrissian is getting an "event series."

Marvel Marvel special: Nick Fury, War Machine, Talos, and others

In a 25-minutes long announcement video, Kevin Feige, Head of Marvel Studios, revealed new additions to Disney+'s Marvel series. These include: Secret Invasion, a series focused on Nick Fury and Talos. Ironheart, a Riri Williams series starring Dominque Thorne. Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle's War Machine. Baby Groot, a series of animated specials. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, directed by James Gunn.

Dates Teasers of 'Loki', 'WandaVision', 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' unveiled

Feige revealed the release window and teasers for several upcoming projects. WandaVision is releasing on January 15, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March 2021, Loki in May 2021, and What If...? in Summer 2021. He also confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will play the titular role in the She-Hulk series, which will feature Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Tim Roth's Abomination.

Phase 5 Plans for Marvel's Phase 5 were revealed; exciting news galore

Marvel's plans for Phase 5 were also revealed: A Fantastic Four movie is in development. Ant-Man 3 is officially called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau will appear in Captain Marvel 2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature Xochitl Gomez as Miss America Chavez. Christian Bale will play Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Information Legacy remains intact: Marvel will not recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa

In a heartening development, Feige further confirmed that Marvel will not recast late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa to honor his legacy as the King of Wakanda. Instead, the Black Panther sequel will explore the "World of Wakanda" and the characters from the first film.

Disney originals 'Sister Act 3', Sequels of 'Hocus Pocus', 'Enchanted' in planning

If you think the Marvel and Star Wars announcements were mind-blowing, here are some fantastic new additions to the Disney+ original roster: Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted, sequels to classics Hocus Pocus and Enchanted. Reboots of Three Men and a Baby with Zac Efron. Cheaper by the Dozen with Kenya Barris and Gabrielle Union. A new Sister Act film starring Whoopi Goldberg.

New additions 'Raya and the Last Dragon', 'Zootopia+', and more!

Disney also revealed that Raya and the Last Dragon will release in March 2021, followed by Encanto, and Iwájú in 2022. To expand their iconic franchises, the company also announced Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks, Peter Pan & Wendy starring Jude Law and Yara Shahidi, Zootopia+, Tiana and Moana, and other new titles.

Lightyear Get ready to witness the origin story of Buzz Lightyear