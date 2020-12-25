-
25 Dec 2020
COVID-19 scare: 'The Morning Show' production faces second shutdown
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
Pandemic blues persisted for the second season of The Morning Show.
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. icon Jennifer Aniston and Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon were shooting for the last episode of the second season of this Apple TV Plus series when one crew member was diagnosed COVID-19 positive.
The production of the streaming television series was stopped immediately to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.
-
-
Details
Reports said that the second test result was negative
-
Recent reports, however, suggest that the first test was false positive while the second came as negative.
This is the second time when the production of this show came to a halt, thanks to COVID-19.
The team was shooting for the last episode before the holiday season kicked in.
So, will the show be rescheduled ahead of the 2021 holidays? Only time will tell.
-
Impact
Aniston returned to sets taking all safety precautions
-
Shooting for Season 2 resumed in October with heightened safety norms, after filming was delayed in spring due to the pandemic.
Earlier, Aniston returned to the sets, making sure that she followed all the safety protocols on the set as paparazzi spotted the star roaming around the set with a face shield on.
She also had shared pictures of the same on Instagram.
-
Recognition
Aniston, exec-producer, had won Screen Actors Guild Award for S01
-
On The Morning Show, the 51-year-old plays news anchor Alex Levy with Witherspoon essaying the role of another anchor named Bradley Jackson.
Aniston is also executive-producing the title with Witherspoon and others.
The show centers on the turmoil in the personal and professional lives of the two.
For her work in Season 1, Aniston had won a Screen Actors Guild Award and also critical appreciation.
-
Context
Billy Crudup had won an Emmy Award for Season 1
-
Season 1 had also won an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in drama series, thanks to Billy Crudup.
Thanking Apple for "a wonderful opportunity," Crudup added, "I'm glad to have delivered something for you."
He plays Cory Ellison, who recently took over news operations, on the show.
Another noted actor, Steve Carell plays Mitch Kessler, the recently fired co-host of The Morning Show.