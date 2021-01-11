After delivering some critically-acclaimed performances, Shahid Kapoor is now looking to play easy roles. Wondering why? Hilariously dropping a special request for filmmakers, Shahid shared that his wife Mira is upset that he is not doing any "fun" roles where he gets to dance. "Typecast hero in need," wrote Shahid, who has lately been experimenting with his roles. Here's more on this.

Details 'Please give me something that allows me to please her'

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shahid, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, wrote, "My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation, please give me something that allows me to please her (sic)." "Mira Kapoor, I am committed to the cause (sic)," he added.

Information Unbelievable, writes Mira as she responds to Shahid's note

Reacting to Shahid's note about his "wife firing him," Mira used a GIF from the popular television sitcom Schitt's Creek and wrote: "Unbelievable." Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Movies Lately, Shahid has been doing some intense roles

Shahid, who had started his career with romantic movies, has been taking up intense roles in the recent years. Lately, he has starred in movies like Haider, Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Kabir Singh and others, that highlighted his versatility as an actor. He has garnered appreciation from critics as well as viewers for his powerful performances.

Upcoming project Shahid has 'Jersey' coming up