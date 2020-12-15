Shahid Kapoor has finally wrapped up the filming of his upcoming project Jersey. Sharing the experience, Kapoor termed working amid the COVID-19 pandemic "unbelievable." For the unversed, shooting for Jersey had come to a halt in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and resumed months later. Here is more on this.

Kapoor on '47 days of shoot during COVID'

Sharing a picture from the movie's sets, Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "I want to thank each and everyone from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing." "Jersey is a story that speaks of a phoenix rising from the ashes," the actor added. The movie has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

'My best filmmaking experience yet'

Kapoor, who will be seen in the role of a cricketer in Jersey, said that shooting for this movie was his "best filmmaking experience yet." He wrote, "If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it." Offering a dose of hope to fans fighting the pandemic, the actor added, "This shall pass too."

Here is Shahid Kapoor's post

'Jersey' is the remake of a 2019 Telugu film

Jersey is the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to make a comeback to the cricket field to fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Apart from Kapoor, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. It is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film Jersey, starring Nani in the lead role.

Kapoor to start shooting for 'Yoddha' next year