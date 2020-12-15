A Jodhpur court on Monday sought responses from filmmaker Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol on a plea objecting to the controversial portrayal of Hindu saints in their web series Aashram. In the show, Deol plays the central role of a self-styled godman convicted and serving jail terms for various offences in different parts of India, including Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Here's more on this.

The petition against the series Aashram, which allegedly resembles the name of a convicted godman, was filed by a local resident named Khush Khandelwal. "The portrayal of Deol as a Hindu saint has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, who respect and worship saints. His portrayal as a rapist, corrupt and drug dealer has diminished the place saints hold for Hindus," the petition read.

Khandelwal had earlier complained to the police seeking registration of an FIR against the director and actor of the series. However, after the police refused to lodge any case over his complaint, he moved the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, which also dismissed his plea. The Jodhpur District and Session Judge Ravindra Joshi has listed the matter for hearing on January 11.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the second season of Aashram, titled Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side, was released on the streaming service MX Player on November 11. It stars Deol in the role of an influential but controversial godman named Baba Nirala, alongside actors like Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, and Darshan Kumar, among others.

