Chitrangda Singh teases 'grounded, intense' role in 'Battle of Galwan'

Chitrangda Singh , who recently joined the cast of Salman Khan 's upcoming film Battle of Galwan, has credited Khan for pushing her to take up more commercial roles. In an interview with India Today, she recalled their first meeting at a Mumbai studio where they were both working on different projects. During their conversation, Khan suggested that Singh explore more mainstream roles and praised her acting skills.

Personal link 'Battle of Galwan' is special for Singh Singh (48), who comes from an army family with her father being a retired colonel, said that Battle of Galwan holds a special place for her. Further recalling her meeting with Khan (59), she said, "I remember how coincidentally, I was shooting at a studio in Mumbai, right next to where Mr. Khan was working. We happened to cross paths and ended up chatting about our respective projects." "He encouraged me to explore more commercial and challenging roles."

Role 'A grounded role...': Singh She added, "That interaction stayed with me. It gave me the confidence to take a leap when I was approached for 'Battle of Galwan' - a grounded, intense role that I may have hesitated to accept earlier. Sometimes, all it takes is a moment like that to shift your perspective." Singh was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.