Chitrangda Singh teases 'grounded, intense' role in 'Battle of Galwan'
Chitrangda Singh, who recently joined the cast of Salman Khan's upcoming film Battle of Galwan, has credited Khan for pushing her to take up more commercial roles. In an interview with India Today, she recalled their first meeting at a Mumbai studio where they were both working on different projects. During their conversation, Khan suggested that Singh explore more mainstream roles and praised her acting skills.
'Battle of Galwan' is special for Singh
Singh (48), who comes from an army family with her father being a retired colonel, said that Battle of Galwan holds a special place for her. Further recalling her meeting with Khan (59), she said, "I remember how coincidentally, I was shooting at a studio in Mumbai, right next to where Mr. Khan was working. We happened to cross paths and ended up chatting about our respective projects." "He encouraged me to explore more commercial and challenging roles."
'A grounded role...': Singh
She added, "That interaction stayed with me. It gave me the confidence to take a leap when I was approached for 'Battle of Galwan' - a grounded, intense role that I may have hesitated to accept earlier. Sometimes, all it takes is a moment like that to shift your perspective." Singh was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.
First schedule of the film to begin soon
The first schedule of the film will begin soon, and Khan has been working out with a trainer to lose weight and increase muscle mass. The actor had unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film on July 4. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the project is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese armed personnel. Khan was last seen in Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film failed to make a mark at the box office.