Entertainment News
'Kaalidhar Laapata' trailer: Abhishek finds unlikely friend in cheerful kid

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jun 21, 2025
05:58 pm
What's the story

The trailer for the upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata, starring Abhishek Bachchan, was released on Saturday. The movie, directed by Madhumita and produced by Zee Studios, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 4, 2025. It tells the story of Kalidhar (Bachchan), a man seeking joy in life who finds it through an unlikely friendship with a young boy named Ballu (Daivik Baghela).

Twitter Post

Bachchan shared the trailer on social media

Character development

Kalidhar, Ballu embark on a journey to find joy

In the trailer, Kalidhar meets Ballu, a joyful child who teaches him important life lessons. The two embark on a journey to fulfill Kalidhar's bucket list while being pursued by a group of men looking for them. The film beautifully captures their adorable moments together and highlights the importance of happiness and relationships in life.

Film's theme

Film explores themes of loss, loneliness, and societal attitudes

The trailer also hints at deeper themes of loss, loneliness, and redemption. The film critiques how families and society treat old individuals. Kaalidhar Laapata is an adaptation of Madhumita's 2019 hit film K.D. It continues her tradition of blending humor with serious and emotional themes. It also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Bachchan, meanwhile, is currently seen in Housefull 5.