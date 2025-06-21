'Kaalidhar Laapata' trailer: Abhishek finds unlikely friend in cheerful kid

Kabhi kabhi life mein second chances lene padte hai, and that’s when the most unexpected experiences and bonds are born. A soul-stirring slice-of-life awaits. Kaalidhar Laapata premieres 4th July, only on #ZEE5 . Trailer out now. #KaalidharLaapataOnZEE5 @Mdzeeshanayyub … pic.twitter.com/7OocqkbSQU

In the trailer, Kalidhar meets Ballu, a joyful child who teaches him important life lessons. The two embark on a journey to fulfill Kalidhar's bucket list while being pursued by a group of men looking for them. The film beautifully captures their adorable moments together and highlights the importance of happiness and relationships in life.

Film's theme

Film explores themes of loss, loneliness, and societal attitudes

The trailer also hints at deeper themes of loss, loneliness, and redemption. The film critiques how families and society treat old individuals. Kaalidhar Laapata is an adaptation of Madhumita's 2019 hit film K.D. It continues her tradition of blending humor with serious and emotional themes. It also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Bachchan, meanwhile, is currently seen in Housefull 5.