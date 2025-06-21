'Kaalidhar Laapata' trailer: Abhishek finds unlikely friend in cheerful kid
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata, starring Abhishek Bachchan, was released on Saturday. The movie, directed by Madhumita and produced by Zee Studios, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 4, 2025. It tells the story of Kalidhar (Bachchan), a man seeking joy in life who finds it through an unlikely friendship with a young boy named Ballu (Daivik Baghela).
Twitter Post
Bachchan shared the trailer on social media
Kabhi kabhi life mein second chances lene padte hai, and that’s when the most unexpected experiences and bonds are born.— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) June 21, 2025
A soul-stirring slice-of-life awaits.
Kaalidhar Laapata premieres 4th July, only on #ZEE5. Trailer out now.#KaalidharLaapataOnZEE5@Mdzeeshanayyub… pic.twitter.com/7OocqkbSQU
Character development
Kalidhar, Ballu embark on a journey to find joy
In the trailer, Kalidhar meets Ballu, a joyful child who teaches him important life lessons. The two embark on a journey to fulfill Kalidhar's bucket list while being pursued by a group of men looking for them. The film beautifully captures their adorable moments together and highlights the importance of happiness and relationships in life.
Film's theme
Film explores themes of loss, loneliness, and societal attitudes
The trailer also hints at deeper themes of loss, loneliness, and redemption. The film critiques how families and society treat old individuals. Kaalidhar Laapata is an adaptation of Madhumita's 2019 hit film K.D. It continues her tradition of blending humor with serious and emotional themes. It also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Bachchan, meanwhile, is currently seen in Housefull 5.