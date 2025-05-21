Riteish Deshmukh unveils 'Raja Shivaji' motion poster
What's the story
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh has released the official motion poster of his ambitious historical project, Raja Shivaji, taking a big step forward in the film's journey.
The movie, which is being produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, will premiere on Maharashtra Day (May 1) in 2026.
The motion poster shared by Deshmukh online exhibits the film's grand vision.
Twitter Post
Check out the poster
महाराष्ट्राचं आराध्य दैवत, महापराक्रमी राजाधिराज छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांना— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 21, 2025
२०२६ सिनेमारूपी अभिवादन, सादर करत आहोत #राजाशिवाजी
१ मे,
मराठी,
हिंदी, तमिळ, तेलुगू, कन्नड, मल्याळमpic.twitter.com/UwezrgR81w
Cast details
Raja Shivaji has a star-studded ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh, and Deshmukh himself.
The film will be released in six languages - Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Raja Shivaji will chronicle the inspirational ascent of young Shivaji Bhonsale, the Maratha king who laid the foundation of the kingdom by defying the power of hegemonic empires.
Production details
The film will explore how he set the principles of Swarajya, or self-rule, during a turbulent time in Indian history.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, the film has music by the legendary composer duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by Santosh Sivan.
The film is currently being filmed across Mumbai and Wai in Maharashtra.