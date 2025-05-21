What's the story

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh has released the official motion poster of his ambitious historical project, Raja Shivaji, taking a big step forward in the film's journey.

The movie, which is being produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, will premiere on Maharashtra Day (May 1) in 2026.

The motion poster shared by Deshmukh online exhibits the film's grand vision.