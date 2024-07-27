In short Simplifying... In short Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated sequel, 'Raid 2', may be delayed until 2025 due to his busy schedule with multiple projects, including 'Son of Sardaar' sequel and 'De De Pyaar De 2'.

In 'Raid 2', Devgn will face off against Riteish Deshmukh and Saurabh Shukla, while the original 'Raid' film, also featuring Ileana D'Cruz and Gayathri Iyer, is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' postponed to 2025

Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' release may be postponed to 2025

By Isha Sharma 02:41 pm Jul 27, 202402:41 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film Raid 2, featuring Ajay Devgn, is likely to be delayed until next year, reported TOI. Originally slated for a November 15 release, the film's launch is being pushed back due to post-production delays and Devgn's busy schedule. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie reportedly wrapped up shooting in May. This marks the second collaboration between Gupta and Devgn following Raid in 2018.

Busy star

Devgn's packed schedule contributes to 'Raid 2' delay

Devgn, who portrayed IRS Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Amay Patnaik in the first Raid film, is currently juggling multiple projects. He is filming for the sequel to Son of Sardaar in Edinburgh, UK and working on another sequel, De De Pyaar De 2. Additionally, he has two films set for release this year: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha on August 2 and Singham Again, scheduled for a Diwali release in late October.

Star cast

'Raid 2' to feature Devgn against Deshmukh and Shukla

In the upcoming Raid 2, Devgn will be seen taking on Riteish Deshmukh and Saurabh Shukla. Meanwhile, Raid, also starring Ileana D'Cruz and Gayathri Iyer, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. A Telugu remake of the 2018 film is ready for release. Titled Mr Bachchan, it stars Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse, and Jagapathi Babu. It will be released on August 15.