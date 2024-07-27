Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' release may be postponed to 2025
The much-awaited film Raid 2, featuring Ajay Devgn, is likely to be delayed until next year, reported TOI. Originally slated for a November 15 release, the film's launch is being pushed back due to post-production delays and Devgn's busy schedule. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie reportedly wrapped up shooting in May. This marks the second collaboration between Gupta and Devgn following Raid in 2018.
Devgn's packed schedule contributes to 'Raid 2' delay
Devgn, who portrayed IRS Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Amay Patnaik in the first Raid film, is currently juggling multiple projects. He is filming for the sequel to Son of Sardaar in Edinburgh, UK and working on another sequel, De De Pyaar De 2. Additionally, he has two films set for release this year: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha on August 2 and Singham Again, scheduled for a Diwali release in late October.
'Raid 2' to feature Devgn against Deshmukh and Shukla
In the upcoming Raid 2, Devgn will be seen taking on Riteish Deshmukh and Saurabh Shukla. Meanwhile, Raid, also starring Ileana D'Cruz and Gayathri Iyer, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. A Telugu remake of the 2018 film is ready for release. Titled Mr Bachchan, it stars Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse, and Jagapathi Babu. It will be released on August 15.