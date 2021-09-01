Sonakshi Sinha wraps up Bhuj schedule of 'Kakuda'

Sinha took to her Instagram Story and posted photos from the film's wrap-up party in Bhuj

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday shared that the team of her upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda has finished its shooting schedule in Bhuj, Gujarat. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda went on floors in July. Sinha took to her Instagram Story and posted photos from the film's wrap-up party in Bhuj.

Details

'Kakuda' explores legend of a strange curse in a village

"Bhuj schedule wrap for Kakuda," the actor wrote along with a video from the party. According to the makers, Kakuda explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time and how three people are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition, and love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.

Further details

'Kakuda' will be released digitally in 2022

The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, known for critically-acclaimed Marathi films Classmates, Mauli, and Faster Fene. Kakuda has been written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the associate producer on the film. The film will be released digitally in 2022.

Information

She is playing a ghost-hunter in the film

The Dabangg actress had told India Today earlier, "Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour," while Saleem claimed that Kakuda will be "a fun ride." The 34-year-old actor is playing a ghost-hunter in the film, Filmfare reported.