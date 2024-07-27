In short Simplifying... In short Karan Johar has paused his war-themed films with Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan, citing an oversaturation of patriotic movies.

Karan Johar suspends war films featuring Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Why KJo has halted war films with Salman and Kartik

What's the story In an unexpected development, Bollywood director Karan Johar has reportedly suspended his forthcoming war films featuring actors Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan. This decision follows the 2023 announcement that Aaryan would collaborate with Johar and Ekta Kapoor on a major war film, directed by Sandeep Modi. The project, which was set to begin filming in October this year, has now been postponed, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Project cancellation

Khan's 'Bull' also shelved by Johar

A source told the portal, "There is an overdose of patriotic films set against the backdrop of wars. Karan has identified the market trends after Yoddha and has decided to put Sandeep Modi and Kartik Aaryan's next on hold." In addition to the Aaryan project, another highly anticipated film featuring Khan, titled Bull, has also been shelved. This movie was supposed to mark the first full-fledged collaboration between Johar and Khan, with Vishnu Vardhan as the director.

Upcoming plans

Johar's recent and upcoming projects

Currently, Johar is directing his efforts toward planning a lineup for Dharma Productions for 2025 and 2026. He recently produced the actioner Kill, starring Lakshya, and Bad Newz, starring Ammy Virk, Vicky Kaushal, and Triptii Dimri. His next project is ZEE5's series Gyaarah Gyaarah, starring Kritika Kamra. Johar may also back another Netflix film to be headlined by Pratibha Ranta and Konkona Sen Sharma.