Next Article

Kartik Aaryan's humorous comment on Luv Ranjan

Kartik jokes Ranbir 'took away' his director, Luv Ranjan

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:24 pm Jun 12, 202404:24 pm

What's the story Kartik Aaryan is currently in the limelight for his forthcoming film, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. However, it was his recent remarks about his frequent collaborator, director Luv Ranjan, that piqued everyone's interest. During a recent interview, Aaryan humorously claimed that Ranbir Kapoor "took away" his director, Ranjan. The actor made this comment in relation to Kapoor's role in Ranjan's last film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where Aaryan only had a brief appearance.

Statement

Aaryan's light-hearted warning to protect directors

During an interview with Zoom, Aaryan was asked to share his thoughts on his co-stars. When Kapoor's name was mentioned, Aaryan initially seemed puzzled about being his co-star. Upon being reminded of their shared scene in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Aaryan humorously claimed that Kapoor "took away my director that time." He concluded with a playful warning, "Apne director bacha ke rakho (Save your directors from him)." The two actors have never shared the screen together.

Successful partnerships

Aaryan and Ranjan's successful collaborations

Aaryan and Ranjan have a successful track record of working together on films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Their partnership has been well-received by audiences, with Aaryan often being referred to as the "Ranjan boy." However, in a recent interview, Aaryan revealed that he has not been approached for Ranjan's next film, tentatively titled Prem Ki Deewani. The film is expected to star Shraddha Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, Aaryan's upcoming projects

Aaryan is currently preparing for the release of Chandu Champion, where he will be seen in a new avatar. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday. He is also set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Additionally, he is reportedly in discussions with Sooraj Barjatya about playing Prem in the director's next project.