'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' trailer to release with SRK's 'Pathaan'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 17, 2023, 04:14 pm 2 min read

Luv Ranjan is back with his ever-so-entertaining take on relationships with the upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring fresh on-screen pair Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. If you are someone who is eagerly waiting for the movie's trailer, then the wait is over! The trailer of the movie will arrive with Pathaan's theatrical run on January 25, 2023, playing ahead of the movie.

Why does this story matter?

The countdown has begun to witness the megastar on the silver screen! Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero (2018), and Pathaan has created a solid buzz among the masses for all the right reasons.

Taking leverage of this hype, the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is attached to Pathaan. In addition to this, YRF is responsible for distributing both films.

Missed out on 'Pathaan' trailer? Watch it here

It doesn’t get BIGGER than this! Here’s the #PathaanTrailer that you all have been waiting for!



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/FpUfbJv07M — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 10, 2023

Know more about 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Luv Ranjan's upcoming film has been kept under wraps for a long time. The first glance of the title video shows us the adorable Shraddha Kapoor and mischievous Ranbir Kapoor and a vibrant background setting that explores the effervescent relationship between them. The film also features Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. It is set to release on March 8, 2023.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' teaser received positive reviews

Ever since the teaser of Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar dropped, netizens cannot wait to watch the quirky drama on the big screen. After delivering movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, netizens have high expectations for this upcoming movie, and are excited to see Ranbir Kapoor sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

After the theatrical release of Brahmāstra, Ranbir Kapoor is riding high on success, while enjoying the 'fatherhood' phase of his life. In the year 2023, Ranbir Kapoor has some interesting films slated for release, including Luv Ranjan's next and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, in which he has been paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna. For the film Animal, he has also undergone a massive transformation!