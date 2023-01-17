Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma death: 'Ali Baba' shoot resumes after 3 weeks

Tunisha Sharma death: 'Ali Baba' shoot resumes after 3 weeks

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 17, 2023, 03:34 pm 2 min read

The shooting for Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul was halted after the death of Tunisha Sharma

The team of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul has returned to their original sets in Mumbai nearly a month after the death of actor Tunisha Sharma, as per recent developments. Sayantani Ghosh, one of the actors in the show, revealed this to the Times of India. The set was closed after Sharma allegedly committed suicide in the makeup room of co-star Sheezan Khan on December 24.

Changes made in the set

Speaking to the Hindustan Times about returning to the sets, Sayantani said that the production house took every measure to make sure they were comfortable and create a positive environment. She said, "They have freshly painted the set in white, added more lights and hung new paintings. They opened the set yesterday and performed a puja."

Khan's bail plea rejected

A court in Palghar district, Maharashtra, had earlier rejected the bail plea of Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha Sharma. Additional Sessions Judge RD Deshpande refused to grant relief to the actor. He was arrested on December 25 after Sharma's mother lodged an FIR against him. He is represented by advocates Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai.

What the judge said while rejecting Khan's plea

"In my considered opinion Tunisha's break-up is an admitted position. Next day she got a panic attack. She was upset after that. After the attack and on the day of the incident she was last seen in CCTV footage with Sheezan." "Hence, in my considered opinion I am rejecting the bail plea," Khan's counsels quoted the judge as saying.

Khan's lawyers to move Bombay High Court

Mishra and Rai stated that they would move to the Bombay High Court against the ruling. Meanwhile, Tarun Sharma, who is representing Sharma's family, has submitted an application saying that Khan's mother was also involved in the fiasco. The application asked to make Khan's mother a co-accused in the case. The bail was rejected after listening to both sides.

The whole case in a nutshell

Khan and Sharma were allegedly in a relationship and had broken up days before Sharma's alleged suicide. Her mother lodged a complaint against Khan, alleging abetment to suicide. Khan's family had claimed that Sharma was depressed. He was arrested by Waliv Police on the complaint of Sharma's mother and was initially held on a three-day police remand. The actor is currently under judicial custody.