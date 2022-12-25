Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma's postmortem reveals death by suffocation, rules out pregnancy

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 25, 2022, 01:43 pm 3 min read

Actor Tunisha Sharma's post-mortem has revealed death by suffocation

The postmortem of TV actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, has been completed at Mumbai's JJ Hospital. As per reports, her post-mortem report revealed that the 20-year-old died due to suffocation caused by hanging. It also ruled out her pregnancy, as opposed to previous speculations and conjectures. Her mortal remains are likely to be cremated on Sunday afternoon or Monday.

No injury marks were present on Sharma's body

Sharma's autopsy was conducted at JJ Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, per multiple reports. Around four-five doctors conducted the post-mortem, which confirmed she passed away due to asphyxia (suffocation), and no injury marks were found on her body. Some reports said she will be cremated later on Sunday at Mumbai's Mira Road Crematorium, while others claimed the cremation was postponed to Monday.

Earlier, police arrested her co-star Sheezan Khan

On Saturday night, Sharma's mother had registered a case of abetment to suicide against Sharma's Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kaabul co-star and rumored boyfriend Sheezan Khan. He has been booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Sharma was quite close to Khan, as evident from her Instagram feed. Earlier, the Waliv Police revealed that no suicide note was found at the crime scene.

Matter to be investigated from both murder, suicide angles

Khan has already been presented in a Vasai court, as per ANI, and police have also interrogated another co-actor, Parth Zutshi. The FIR states that Khan and Sharma were in a relationship and had broken up just a fortnight ago. It's being speculated that Sharma was stressed due to the fallout with Khan. Cops will probe the matter from both death and suicide angles.

She was found hanging in Khan's makeup room: Reports

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly in Khan's makeup room before the tragic incident took place on Saturday. When Khan returned to the makeup room after completing his shot, he found it was locked. Since Sharma did not respond even after repeated calls, the door was broken open. Upon finding her hanging, she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced brought dead.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.