Cyrus Mistry death: Car driven at 100kmph, highway under scanner

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 08, 2022, 07:41 pm 3 min read

Meanwhile, the forensics team of Mumbai Police revealed that Mistry and Pandole died due to "faulty design" of the bridge.

Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry's car was going at 100 kilometers per hour (kmph) before the driver hit the brakes, Mercedes revealed on Thursday. The German automobile manufacturer submitted their probe to the Palghar Police and said that the car was at 100-kmph five seconds before the crash. Meanwhile, a forensic team revealed that the car crashed due to the "faulty design" of the bridge.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mistry's untimely death earlier this week shocked commercial and industrialist circles. He belonged to one of the oldest business families in India.

Mistry rose to prominence as the chairman of Tata Sons, and was appointed after Ratan Tata stepped down in 2012.

A preliminary probe revealed that Mistry, who crashed in an over-speeding car on the Maharashtra-Ahmedabad Highway on Sunday, wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Report What does the manufacturer's preliminary report say?

According to Mercedes Benz, the car was at the speed of 100 kmph five seconds before the accident and slowed down to 89 kmph after the driver hit the brakes. To recall, the car was being driven by Mumbai-based gynecologist Anahita Pandole. Mercedes's probe reveals that the car crashed while at a speed of 89 kmph.

Probe Mercedes to call international team of experts

The company will investigate the crash further, India Today reported. A team of experts from Hong Kong will reportedly visit India over the next 48 hours. Mercedes will take Mistry's car to its showroom on Monday. Expressing grief over Mistry's death, the company said, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident."

Highway Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway under scanner

Meanwhile, the forensics team of Mumbai Police revealed that Mistry and Pandole died due to "faulty design" of the bridge, Times of India reported. "We have concluded that there was an infrastructure issue...The bridge parapet wall was found to be protruding into the shoulder lane," an official said, noting that the absence of a seatbelt and high speed also led to their death.

Airbags What does the RTO report say?

According to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), four bags were deployed in the vehicle as it crashed. Reportedly, all four airbags were located at the front of the car. The first airbag opened in front of the driver's seat, the second at the driver's knees, the third above the driver's head, and the fourth in front of the passenger seat.

Crash Four people in car, two dead

To recall, the crash over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway killed Mistry and Jehangir, who were seated at the back of the Mercedes without a seatbelt. While Anahita was driving the car, her husband, Darius Pandole was riding in the passenger seat. Both Anahita and Darius survived the crash and are currently undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital.