India

Rains lash Mumbai, IMD predicts more in next 24 hours

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 01, 2022, 05:58 pm 2 min read

Some suburban train commuters claimed that the services were delayed by 5 to 15 minutes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "moderate to heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and suburbs on Friday and a possibility of "very heavy to extremely heavy" showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours even as an orange alert was issued in the city. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to chair a meeting of the disaster management department on Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Every year with the onset of monsoons, Mumbai and its neighboring areas face the wrath of the rain gods.

The story is the same every year with streets getting waterlogged, and road and rail transport getting affected.

The low-lying areas are the worst hit.

Mumbaikars are at the mercy of the civic authorities to deal with this annual crisis ailing the city.

24-hours Mumbai received 179.13 mm rain till 8 am

Mumbai received 179.13 mm rain in last 24 hours till 8 am, followed by 140.58 mm in the western suburbs and 109.06 mm in the eastern suburbs, according to the official data. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) G-North ward, which includes Dadar, Dharavi, Mahim, and Matunga received the highest 238 mm rain, while G-South ward, with Worli and Lower Parel, got 208 mm rainfall.

#WATCH | Rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai. Visuals from near Hindmata, Dadar area pic.twitter.com/oSB7zd9NEr — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

With waterlogging in low-lying areas, road traffic in several parts of the city was affected. Areas such as Hindmata, Parel, Kalachowki, Haji Ali, Dockyard Road, Gandhi Market, and Bandra were hit hard. BMC had to shut down the Andheri subway in the Western suburbs due to the heavy flow of water and flooding. Several bus routes in the Sion area were also diverted.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will chair a meeting of the State Disaster Management Department at the Mantralaya in the evening amid heavy rainfall in the state. Meanwhile, two incidents of building collapse were reported in Kalbadevi and Sion areas because of incessant rains. People were safely evacuated from the affected structures, officials said.