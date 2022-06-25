Politics

Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai as political crisis deepens

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 25, 2022

The prohibition orders will be severely enforced until July 10.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday issued Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the city, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people, News18 reported. It said the prohibition orders will be severely enforced until July 10. The directives were issued as tensions between Maharashtra's ruling coalition partner Shiv Sena and its internal breakaway faction grew.

Background What lead to the political crisis in Maharashtra?

The political crisis in Maharashtra began following the rebellion by Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde. Later, he claimed that he has the support of 40 MLAs against the present government. He was displeased with the Sena joining hands with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. He claimed the Sena MLAs were sidelined, while alliance partners benefited the most.