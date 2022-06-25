Politics

Modiji endured silently for 19 years: Shah on SC decision

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 25, 2022, 01:26 pm 4 min read

Union home minister Amit Shah said that unlike Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi didn't stage a drama while appearing before the Special Investigation Team.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Supreme Court's decision in the 2002 Gujarat riots, which rejected a request for an investigation into a "larger conspiracy." Shah stated on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "endured false allegations" related to the Gujarat riots for 19 years in silence because the matter was sub-judice, a day after the court confirmed the then-chief minister's exoneration.

Context Why does this story matter?

On Friday, the apex court dismissed Zakia Jafri's petition, the wife of slain Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, questioning the Special Investigation Team's acquittal of 64 people in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, including then-CM Narendra Modi.

Jafri was among the 68 people killed on February 28, 2002, a day after a Sabarmati Express coach was burned at Godhra, killing 59 people and sparking riots.

Statement Statement of Amit Shah over the issue

According to Shah, all allegations leveled against Modi were politically-motivated. "A tall leader fought this 18-19-year-long fight without saying a word and braving all pain like 'vishpaan' of Lord Shankar...I saw him suffering through this very closely," he said. "Only a strong-willed person could've taken stand to not say anything as the case was sub-judice," he added while attacking the Congress for ongoing protests.

BJP-Congress Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over Congress protest

"Modi Ji endured false charges in silence for 19 years; nobody did a dharna," Shah said, referring to the Congress's protests over the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi. "Modi Ji didn't do drama while appearing before SIT-come out in my support, call MLAs-MPs & stage dharna...If SIT wants to question CM, he himself is ready to cooperate. Why protest?" Shah stated.

Quote I'm disappointed with the top court's order: Son of Jafri

Meanwhile, Tanveer Jafri, the son of Jafri, expressed disappointment with the court verdict. He was reportedly praying when he was informed about the order. "I'm disappointed with the top court's order...I also had a talk with her (his mother) about the order, and she said she had full faith in the Almighty. I will also pray so that we get justice," he reportedly stated.

Details 'Will determine the case's future course of action'

Tanveer, a Surat resident who is currently in Mecca on the Haj pilgrimage, stated that he's handling the legal battle because his 82-year-old mother had a hearing impairment and couldn't stand or walk for an extended period. Tanveer stated, "I've gone through the primary details...will need time to go through it," adding that he would decide on a course of action when he returns.

Supreme Court SC bench said plea was devoid of merit

A Supreme Court bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar said the appeal filed by Zakia Jafri, the wife of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the violence at Ahmedabad's Gulberg Society in 2002, was "devoid of merits and deserved to be dismissed." Jafri had challenged the 2017 Gujarat High Court order rejecting her plea against the SIT decision.

Context What happened in the SC on Friday?

Appearing for the SIT, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the SC should endorse the Gujarat HC's decision. Representing the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal cited the work done by the second petitioner, social activist Teesta Setalvad's organizations. He added that the matter could be closed, "but if you feel that offenses have been committed, then who is responsible is a matter of investigation."

History SIT gave Modi clean chit in 2012

On February 8, 2012, SIT filed a closure report giving a clean chit to the then CM Modi and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was no prosecutable evidence against them. Zakia filed a petition in the apex court in 2018 challenging the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017 order rejecting her plea against the decision of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).