Punjab: Amarinder Singh reaches Delhi; calls Sidhu 'unstable man'

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 09:02 pm

Sidhu's dramatic resignation coincided with Singh's visit to Delhi on Tuesday.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday called Navjot Singh Sidhu an "unstable man" after the latter dramatically resigned as Punjab Congress chief. "I had said that he is an unstable man, he won't stay for long." Further, Singh's arrival in Delhi on Tuesday has also sparked speculation that he would be meeting top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during his trip.

Details

Singh ruled out any political meeting during his Delhi visit

Sidhu's dramatic resignation coincided with Singh's visit to Delhi amid speculation he would be meeting BJP leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the national capital. However, Singh ruled out any such meeting with politicians, maintaining he has come to vacate the Punjab CM residence in Delhi. "I will go home, collect my belongings, and return to Punjab tomorrow. I won't meet any politician."

Quote

'Too much being read into Captain Amarinder's visit to Delhi'

Singh's aide Raveen Thukral, too, played down the visit, tweeting that people are reading "too much" into Singh's Delhi visit. "He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and...vacate Kapurthala house for the new Chief Minister. No need for any unnecessary speculation."

Reports

Meeting between Shah and Singh planned: Report

Even though Singh has dismissed rumors of any political meeting, Hindustan Times reported that a meeting with top BJP leadership, including Amit Shah, is planned. The report said there could be a meeting on Wednesday between Shah and the former Punjab CM. "The meeting will be scheduled when he (Capt.) seeks one," a person aware of the details told HT.

Background

Singh resigned as Punjab CM on September 18

Singh resigned as Punjab's Chief Minister on September 18 after a months-long power tussle between him and former PCC chief Sidhu. To recall, Singh resigned hours before a Congress legislature party meeting, which was allegedly called without informing him, who was then the CM. Singh said he resigned because he felt "humiliated" by Punjab Congress's leadership for doubting his capabilities to run the government.

Recent news

After resignation, Singh called Sidhu 'anti-national,' Gandhis 'inexperienced'

After resigning from his post, Singh made some sharp-edged comments against Gandhis and his bête noire Sidhu. He called Sidhu an "anti-national" and maintained that Sidhu was "dangerous for the state." He also criticized Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for backing Sidhu, terming them as "inexperienced." "Priyanka and Rahul are like my children. This should not have ended like this. I am hurt."