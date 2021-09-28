Punjab CM Channi allocates ministerial portfolios: Here's who gets what
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi allocated portfolios to his ministers on Tuesday. This came after the new CM carried out his first cabinet expansion on Sunday. While Channi has kept 14 departments for himself, his two deputies were given plum portfolios such as Home and Health. Channi took oath as Punjab's CM on September 20 after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post.
- CM kept 14 departments, including power, aviation, vigilance
- Channi's deputies Randhawa, Soni gets plum portfolios
- New faces got Technical Education, Agriculture, Farmer Welfare departments
- What else have new inductees been given?
- Eight ministers retained from previous government got their earlier portfolios
- Here is the list of portfolios
CM kept 14 departments, including power, aviation, vigilance
Some of the key portfolios which will be held by CM Channi include Power, Excise, Mining and Geology, Environment, and Civil Aviation. Other departments include Personnel, Vigilance, General Administration, Justice, Legal and Legislative Affairs, Information and Public Relations, Investment Promotion, Hospitality, and Tourism and Cultural Affairs. Notably, portfolios that are not allocated to any of the ministers will also vest with the Chief Minister.
Channi's deputies Randhawa, Soni gets plum portfolios
Meanwhile, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been given the Home Affairs portfolio in addition to the Cooperation and Jails held by him during the previous Singh-led government. OP Soni, the other Deputy CM, has been allocated Health and Family Welfare instead of the Medical Education that he held earlier. Soni will also hold the additional charge of Defense Services Welfare and Freedom Fighters.
New faces got Technical Education, Agriculture, Farmer Welfare departments
With Sunday's cabinet expansion, Channi inducted six new faces into his team. Rana Gurjit Singh, a former minister, got Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Training, Horticulture, and Soil and Water Conservation. Randeep Singh Nabha, a new inductee, has got Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Food Processing. Similarly, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has been named the new Transport Minister.
What else have new inductees been given?
Raj Kumar Verka got Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, New and Renewable Energy Sources, and Medical Education and Research Departments. Sangat Singh Gilzian is in charge of Forests, Wildlife, and Labour. Gurkirat Singh Kotli has been allocated Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, and Science and Technology. Pargat Singh got School Education, Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services, and NRI Affairs.
Eight ministers retained from previous government got their earlier portfolios
Channi dropped five ministers from the previous Captain Singh cabinet. Most of the eight former ministers—retained from the former government—got their previous portfolios. Brahm Mohindra retained previous portfolios—Local Government, Parliamentary Affairs, Elections, and Removal of Grievances. School Education was taken away from Vijay Inder Singla. Aruna Chaudhary—who lost previous portfolios of Social Security and Women and Child Development—now holds Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management.
Here is the list of portfolios
