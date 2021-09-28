Punjab CM Channi allocates ministerial portfolios: Here's who gets what

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 06:13 pm

Some of the key portfolios which will be held by CM Channi include power, excise, mining and geology, environment, and civil aviation.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi allocated portfolios to his ministers on Tuesday. This came after the new CM carried out his first cabinet expansion on Sunday. While Channi has kept 14 departments for himself, his two deputies were given plum portfolios such as Home and Health. Channi took oath as Punjab's CM on September 20 after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post.

Details

CM kept 14 departments, including power, aviation, vigilance

Some of the key portfolios which will be held by CM Channi include Power, Excise, Mining and Geology, Environment, and Civil Aviation. Other departments include Personnel, Vigilance, General Administration, Justice, Legal and Legislative Affairs, Information and Public Relations, Investment Promotion, Hospitality, and Tourism and Cultural Affairs. Notably, portfolios that are not allocated to any of the ministers will also vest with the Chief Minister.

Deputy CMs

Channi's deputies Randhawa, Soni gets plum portfolios

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been given the Home Affairs portfolio in addition to the Cooperation and Jails held by him during the previous Singh-led government. OP Soni, the other Deputy CM, has been allocated Health and Family Welfare instead of the Medical Education that he held earlier. Soni will also hold the additional charge of Defense Services Welfare and Freedom Fighters.

New faces

New faces got Technical Education, Agriculture, Farmer Welfare departments

With Sunday's cabinet expansion, Channi inducted six new faces into his team. Rana Gurjit Singh, a former minister, got Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Training, Horticulture, and Soil and Water Conservation. Randeep Singh Nabha, a new inductee, has got Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Food Processing. Similarly, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has been named the new Transport Minister.

Portfolios

What else have new inductees been given?

Raj Kumar Verka got Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, New and Renewable Energy Sources, and Medical Education and Research Departments. Sangat Singh Gilzian is in charge of Forests, Wildlife, and Labour. Gurkirat Singh Kotli has been allocated Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, and Science and Technology. Pargat Singh got School Education, Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services, and NRI Affairs.

Allocations

Eight ministers retained from previous government got their earlier portfolios

Channi dropped five ministers from the previous Captain Singh cabinet. Most of the eight former ministers—retained from the former government—got their previous portfolios. Brahm Mohindra retained previous portfolios—Local Government, Parliamentary Affairs, Elections, and Removal of Grievances. School Education was taken away from Vijay Inder Singla. Aruna Chaudhary—who lost previous portfolios of Social Security and Women and Child Development—now holds Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management.

