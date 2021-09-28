Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 03:21 pm

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of Punjab Congress, merely two months after taking charge of the top job. He wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in this regard, also posting a picture of that letter on Twitter. His decision came shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi inducted fresh members in his Cabinet.

Letter

'Can never compromise on Punjab's future'

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter. "Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress." He was appointed to the position in July this year.

Twitter Post

You can read the letter here