Who are the richest and poorest CMs in India 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been declared the poorest among India's 31 chief ministers, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The report is based on affidavits submitted by the CMs before recent elections. Banerjee's assets have declined since 2016, when they were worth ₹30.4 lakh. Her current declared assets are just over ₹15 lakh, TOI reported.

Asset disclosure No landed property or residential house in her name Banerjee's affidavit, submitted before the Bhowanipore by-election in September 2021, reveals she had "cash in hand" of ₹69,255 and a bank balance of ₹13.5 lakh. This amount included ₹1.5 lakh in her election expenditure account. The affidavit also mentioned tax deducted at source (TDS) receivable of ₹1.8 lakh for FY2019-20 and jewelry weighing nine grams valued at ₹43,837. Notably, it did not mention any landed property or residential house in her name.

Wealthy CMs Naidu richest CM, followed by Khandu On the other end of the spectrum, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest CM in India, with assets worth over ₹931 crore. He is followed by Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu, who has declared assets worth ₹332 crore. Both Naidu and Khandu are the only billionaires among India's 31 CMs, TOI reported.