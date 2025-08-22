Who are the richest and poorest CMs in India
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been declared the poorest among India's 31 chief ministers, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The report is based on affidavits submitted by the CMs before recent elections. Banerjee's assets have declined since 2016, when they were worth ₹30.4 lakh. Her current declared assets are just over ₹15 lakh, TOI reported.
Asset disclosure
No landed property or residential house in her name
Banerjee's affidavit, submitted before the Bhowanipore by-election in September 2021, reveals she had "cash in hand" of ₹69,255 and a bank balance of ₹13.5 lakh. This amount included ₹1.5 lakh in her election expenditure account. The affidavit also mentioned tax deducted at source (TDS) receivable of ₹1.8 lakh for FY2019-20 and jewelry weighing nine grams valued at ₹43,837. Notably, it did not mention any landed property or residential house in her name.
Wealthy CMs
Naidu richest CM, followed by Khandu
On the other end of the spectrum, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest CM in India, with assets worth over ₹931 crore. He is followed by Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu, who has declared assets worth ₹332 crore. Both Naidu and Khandu are the only billionaires among India's 31 CMs, TOI reported.
Financial overview
Rising election costs make it difficult for candidates
The total assets of all 31 chief ministers are around ₹1,630 crore, according to ADR's analysis. The report also highlights how rising election costs in India make it difficult for candidates with humble backgrounds to contest. Ujjaini Halim from ADR West Bengal said that while affidavits filed with the Election Commission are sent to the income tax department, it is unclear if they undergo scrutiny.