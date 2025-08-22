'If Kejriwal had resigned...': Shah on minister removal bills 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Constitution Amendment Bill to remove ministers, including chief ministers and the prime minister, from their posts if jailed for 30 days on corruption or serious offenses was necessary. The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Shah. Citing the example of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal , who continued to serve as CM even after being incarcerated, he said, "This is a question of morality."

Resignation controversy Shah on Kejriwal "Now they are asking why it was not included in the Constitution earlier. When the Constitution was drafted, it was not anticipated that people who had been to jail would continue to hold elected office." He said that no such amendment was needed in India's 75 years of independence, as ministers and chief ministers resigned before going to jail. "Before the Delhi incident, in...75 years of India's independence, never was a need felt to bring such an amendment," he said.

Bill defense Bill applies to all parties, including BJP: Shah Shah also hinted that the bill would not have been introduced if Kejriwal had stepped down. "If Kejriwal had resigned, the situation of bringing such an amendment would not have come today. In a democracy, maintaining the standard of morality is the responsibility of both...ruling and opposition parties," he said. He also said the bill is not specific to any political party. "It will apply to chief ministers of the BJP as well as the prime minister," he explained.