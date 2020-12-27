Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a flood of development to Northeast India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in Imphal, Manipur. Addressing a gathering at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground, Shah said the PM has the Northeast in his heart adding that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) was the "best gift" that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given to Manipur.

Visit Shah inaugurates seven developmental projects in Manipur

Shah is on a two-day visit to the Northeast which started in Assam on Saturday. Earlier Sunday morning, he offered prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple. He later reached Imphal, where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Biren Singh. He inaugurated seven developmental projects worth Rs. 3,000 crore for the state including the Thoubal multipurpose project, an IIIT at Mayangkhang, and the Churachandpur Medical College.

Manipur Manipur now 'hotbed of development, not insurgency'

Shah said Manipur has become a "hotbed of development" from once being a "hotbed of insurgency." Earlier, Manipur used to face blockades, he said, referring to disruptions over conflicts within the state and boundary disputes with neighbors. "Over the past three years there have been no blockades," he added, "The Biren Singh government has given a new identity to Manipur."

ILP 'Modi ji did justice by granting ILP to Manipur'

Shah also spoke about the ILP, a document required to travel to a particular state. The states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram were already under the ambit of the ILP when last year, it was also extended to Manipur. He said, "Without even asking the indigenous people, Modi ji did justice to the people by granting inner line permit to Manipur."

Other remarks Shah also spoke about Manipur's civil society groups