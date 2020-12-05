Before the Centre is set to have another round of dialogue with farmers, to address their concerns linked to agricultural reforms, top ministers of the cabinet reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, multiple reports said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar arrived at 7, RCR, New Delhi to discuss the protest, which has intensified.

Background Context: Centre said laws will benefit farmers, they opined otherwise

Furious at the sweeping reforms brought in by the BJP-led Centre during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, farmers launched a massive agitation. They have been camping at Delhi's borders for days now while demanding that the laws are repealed. Though the government said the three laws will free them from the shackles of middlemen, farmers argued they would be left at mercy of big companies.

Reachout Last meeting with farmers on Thursday didn't yield results

Evidently, the Centre has reached out to farmers, invited them for talks, but they have not been relenting from their demands. They claimed they wouldn't settle for anything less than a complete rollback of the controversial laws. On Thursday, Tomar spoke with them but the talks remained inconclusive. Later, he said the government has "no ego," suggesting they are ready to accommodate demands.

Looking back Government admitted the laws have drawbacks, said one representative

In the last meeting, the farmers gave a 39-point presentation to explain what is wrong with the laws. A representative said the government admitted the laws had drawbacks. After the discussion, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had said, "The government has given indications over MSP. It seems that their stand over MSP will be fine. The talks have made little progress."

Report Evidently, Centre willing to walk the extra mile for farmers

To note, today's meeting is scheduled for 2 pm and will be held at Vigyan Bhawan. Yesterday, internal discussions were held, and sources said that the government is willing to give a written assurance on Minimum Support Prices. "A written assurance on MSP and procurement is just short of putting it down in law," a person in the know told Indian Express.

Bharat Bandh To toughen stand against Centre, farmers called for Bharat Bandh

Naturally, the Centre has many hopes from today's discussion but the farmers have clearly toughened their stand. Yesterday, farmers' outfits gave a call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, December 8. "We have planned to block all roads leading to Delhi in the coming days if new farm laws are not scrapped," said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Petition Seeking orders to vacate protest site, Delhi resident approached SC

On a related note, a resident of Delhi approached the Supreme Court, seeking the removal of farmers from the outskirts of the National Capital. The petitioner, Rishab Sharma, also a law student, said the protest was blocking emergency medical services while India battles coronavirus. Sharma reminded of an earlier SC order, associated with anti-CAA protests, which underlined that public places can't be occupied indefinitely.

Quote Protest is endangering lives: Petition