After quitting as Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 06:59 pm

Amarinder Singh has, however, refused to reveal whether he is joining the rival Bharatiya Janata Party.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. The development comes over a week after Singh resigned as the Punjab CM amid pressure from the ruling Indian National Congress in the state. Singh has, however, refused to reveal whether he is joining the rival Bharatiya Janata Party. Here are more details.

Details

Yesterday, Singh said he wouldn't be meeting any politician

The meeting between Singh and Shah is underway at 6A, Krishna Menon Marg. Unconfirmed reports say Singh is likely to join the BJP. Earlier on Tuesday, when he visited Delhi, Singh had responded to the rumors saying that he did not intend to meet any political leaders. He said he had come to Delhi to vacate the Kapurthala House after his resignation.

Resignation

Singh resigned after feud with Punjab Congress chief

Singh had resigned on September 18 in, what is viewed, as the culmination of a long-drawn feud with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The day before—at a meeting of Congress MLAs—50 of 80 legislators had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi, asking her to replace Singh. Singh said he had been "humiliated three times by Congress leadership" and defended his administration's track record.

Other developments

Sidhu also resigned as Punjab Congress chief yesterday

Separately, Sidhu has also tendered his resignation as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he released a video where he raised questions over appointments to various government posts. He also criticized newly-appointed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's government over the induction of "tainted" MLAs into the state Cabinet and other appointments to government posts.

Information

Sidhu an unstable man: Singh after Punjab Congress chief's resignation

Addressing Sidhu's resignation, Singh had said on Tuesday, "I had said that he is an unstable man, he won't stay for long." Earlier, it was reported that Singh would likely meet Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi.

Criticism

Senior Congress leaders question party's crisis

Senior Congress leaders have also spoken about the crisis in the party's Punjab unit. Kapil Sibal expressed disappointment over the developments, adding, "We are G-23, not Ji Huzoor 23...We will continue to reiterate our demands." Ghulam Nabi Azad—who expressed similar concerns—has reportedly written to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, calling for an immediate Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.