'Can't compromise with my ethics, morality'; Sidhu releases video message

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 03:17 pm

In a surprise move, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

A day after stepping down as the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu broke his silence over his dramatic resignation through a video message on Twitter. In the video, Sidhu raised questions over appointments to various government posts. Reportedly, Sidhu was unhappy over not getting his way in appointments to senior administrative posts, selection of ministers, and allocation of portfolios.

Details

'Can't compromise with my ethics, moral authority'

In the video message, Sidhu said his only religion is to make people's lives better. "Seventeen years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make a difference, to take a stand, and to make people's lives better," Sidhu said. Sidhu said he witnessed issues and agendas being "compromised" in the state, adding, "I cannot compromise with my ethics and moral authority."

Appointments

Sidhu targets Channi government over appointments

Sidhu also criticized newly-appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's government over the induction of "tainted" MLAs into the Cabinet and other appointments to government posts. "We have worked on removing tainted leaders and officers from the system. But they are back. I will not allow that to happen," Sidhu asserted. Sidhu was reportedly unhappy over not getting his way in various government appointments.

Information

Which appointments had upset Sidhu?

Sidhu was reportedly unhappy over the inclusion of Rana Gurjit Singh in the state Cabinet, the appointment of APS Deol as the state's Attorney General, and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the state's DGP. He also opposed Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's appointment as Home Minister.

Twitter Post

You can watch the video message here

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा … pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

Congress

Did not let down Congress high command: Sidhu

Sidhu's sudden resignation came as a shock to the Congress high command, that had appointed him as the Punjab Congress chief against the wishes of former CM Amarinder Singh. However, Sidhu rejected the claim that he had let down the party leadership, saying, "I can't disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised." Notably, the Congress leadership has not accepted Sidhu's resignation.

Background

Sidhu resigned yesterday as Punjab Congress chief

In a sudden move, Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief Tuesday, merely 72 days after taking charge. His resignation came shortly after Punjab CM Channi inducted new members in his Cabinet. Following Sidhu's resignation, three prominent leaders close to him also quit their posts. They include Cabinet minister Razia Sultana, General Secretary Yoginder Dhingra, and treasurer Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal.