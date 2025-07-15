Scott Boland becomes 10th Australian with a Test hat-trick: Stats

Australian fast bowler Scott Boland has made history by taking a stunning hat-trick in the fourth innings of the third and final Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica. The 36-year-old pacer became the 10th Australian to achieve this feat in Test cricket . His remarkable performance meant West Indies were folded for 27 as the Aussies won by 176 runs. Here are his stats.

Bowling brilliance Boland's stellar spell sees him take a hat-trick Boland's hat-trick came as part of a stellar spell, where he ended with figures of 3/2. He first dismissed Justin Greaves, trapping him LBW with a ball that nipped back sharply. He then removed Shamar Joseph using his trademark seam movement before completing the hat-trick by clean-bowling Jomel Warrican with a delivery that rattled the stumps. His brilliance meant WI recorded the second-lowest total ever recorded in Test cricket history (27/10).

Historical significance Boland joins these legendary names As mentioned, Boland became the 10th Aussie with a Test hat-trick. He has joined the likes of Frederick Spofforth, Hugh Trumble, Jimmy Matthews, Lindsay Kline, Merv Hughes, Damien Fleming, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Peter Siddle. Notably, Spofforth was the first-ever bowler to take a Test hat-trick in 1878-79 against England in Melbourne. Interestingly enough, Hrumble and Mathews are the only Australians with two Test hat-tricks. Notably, Boland became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a Day-Night Test.

Statistical achievement Best bowling average in Test cricket since 1915 Boland claimed three-fers across both innings, recording figures worth 3/34 & 3/2. He has now raced to 63 wickets across 14 Tests (27 innings) at an average of 16.53 (5W: 2). Among bowlers with at least 50 Test wickets since 1900, England's Sydney Barnes (16.43) is the only one with a better average than Boland, as per ESPNcricinfo. As Barnes played his last Test in 1914, Boland is the best bowler in terms of average in over a century.