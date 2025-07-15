Scott Boland becomes 10th Australian with a Test hat-trick: Stats
What's the story
Australian fast bowler Scott Boland has made history by taking a stunning hat-trick in the fourth innings of the third and final Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica. The 36-year-old pacer became the 10th Australian to achieve this feat in Test cricket. His remarkable performance meant West Indies were folded for 27 as the Aussies won by 176 runs. Here are his stats.
Bowling brilliance
Boland's stellar spell sees him take a hat-trick
Boland's hat-trick came as part of a stellar spell, where he ended with figures of 3/2. He first dismissed Justin Greaves, trapping him LBW with a ball that nipped back sharply. He then removed Shamar Joseph using his trademark seam movement before completing the hat-trick by clean-bowling Jomel Warrican with a delivery that rattled the stumps. His brilliance meant WI recorded the second-lowest total ever recorded in Test cricket history (27/10).
Historical significance
Boland joins these legendary names
As mentioned, Boland became the 10th Aussie with a Test hat-trick. He has joined the likes of Frederick Spofforth, Hugh Trumble, Jimmy Matthews, Lindsay Kline, Merv Hughes, Damien Fleming, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Peter Siddle. Notably, Spofforth was the first-ever bowler to take a Test hat-trick in 1878-79 against England in Melbourne. Interestingly enough, Hrumble and Mathews are the only Australians with two Test hat-tricks. Notably, Boland became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a Day-Night Test.
Statistical achievement
Best bowling average in Test cricket since 1915
Boland claimed three-fers across both innings, recording figures worth 3/34 & 3/2. He has now raced to 63 wickets across 14 Tests (27 innings) at an average of 16.53 (5W: 2). Among bowlers with at least 50 Test wickets since 1900, England's Sydney Barnes (16.43) is the only one with a better average than Boland, as per ESPNcricinfo. As Barnes played his last Test in 1914, Boland is the best bowler in terms of average in over a century.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
Australia had scored 225 runs in their first innings, which was followed by a dismal performance from West Indies, who were bowled out for just 143. Alzarri Joseph took 5-27 as the West Indies bowled out Australia for 121 in the third innings, leaving a chase of 204 runs for victory. Besides Boland, Mitchell Starc claimed a six-fer as WI were folded for 27. Steve Smith's 48 in Australia's first innings was the highest individual score in this match.