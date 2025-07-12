Mitchell Starc features in his 100th Test: Decoding stats

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has become the latest player to complete 100 Test caps. The third and final match against West Indies , which is a Day-Night affair, in Kingston marked his milestone. He is the second specialist Australian pace bowler after Glenn McGrath to achieve this milestone. Starc's journey has been marked by resilience through injuries and a commitment to manage his workload.

Teams A look at the two teams West Indies (Playing XI): Mikyle Louis, John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales. Australia (Playing XI): Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.

Career Starc closing in on 400 wickets Starc, who becomes the 16th Aussie to complete 100 Test appearances, enters his milestone match with 395 wickets at 27.39, as per ESPNcricinfo. Hence, the Kingston game can see Starc becoming the fourth bowler to join the 400-wicket club for Australia in Tests. The speedster would join the likes of Shane Warne (708), McGrath (563), and Nathan Lyon (562).

Numbers 15 fifers in Test cricket The most successful left-arm bowler in Australia's Test history, Starc has 15 fifers to his name with his best figures being 6/48. The tally also includes 20 four-wicket hauls and a couple of match 10-fers. Notably, Starc made his Test debut in 2011. He has been a key member of the Australian bowling attack, forming a formidable partnership with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Information Breaking down his Test stats Meanwhile, Starc's home average reads 26.46 as he owns 235 wickets in this regard. The Australian averages 27.78 in away Tests, having claimed 145 scalps. The other 15 wickets have come in neutral Tests at 38.26.

Batting Valuable with the bat as well During the World Test Championship final against South last month, Starc scored his eighth Test fifty while batting at nine or lower in Tests. No other batter has even seven such scores. Overall, he boasts 2,311 runs from 145 Test innings at 20.27 (50s: 11). Warne and Mitchell Johnson are the only other Aussies with the Test double of 300 wickets and 2,000 runs.

Day-Night Tests Highest wicket-taker in Day-Night Tests Starc is currently the leading wicket-taker in pink-ball Tests. He has taken 74 wickets from only 25 innings at an average of 18.14, including four five-wicket hauls. No other bowler has claimed more than two fifers and 50 wickets in Day-Night Tests. The left-arm speed merchant will have the chance to enhance his tally in the Kingston match.

Transformation From wicket-keeper to fast bowler Notably, Starc began his cricket journey as a wicketkeeper in age-group cricket. His transformation into one of Australia's premier fast bowlers has been remarkable. "I didn't think I'd play one (Test)," said Starc ahead of his 100th Test. "(It's) pretty humbling to play that much. A huge honor, probably something more to reflect on when I'm finished," he added.