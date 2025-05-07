What's the story

The IPL 2025 season is reaching a crucial juncture as Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58.

While PBKS looks set for a top-four finish, DC's campaign has taken an unforeseen nosedive.

After a promising start with four wins on the trot, the Capitals are now struggling with a three-match winless streak.

Their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad was marred by rain interruptions.

Ahead of a crunch clash, we present the key details.