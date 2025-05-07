IPL 2025, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Preview and stats
What's the story
The IPL 2025 season is reaching a crucial juncture as Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58.
While PBKS looks set for a top-four finish, DC's campaign has taken an unforeseen nosedive.
After a promising start with four wins on the trot, the Capitals are now struggling with a three-match winless streak.
Their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad was marred by rain interruptions.
Ahead of a crunch clash, we present the key details.
Match recap
DC's recent struggles and PBKS's strong performance
In their last match, Pat Cummins proved instrumental for Sunrisers Hyderabad by taking three wickets in the powerplay, including that of Karun Nair on his first ball.
Despite being forced to bring on Ashutosh Sharma as an Impact Player, DC managed a crucial partnership between Sharma and Tristan Stubbs.
This partnership helped them recover from a precarious position of 62/6 to reach 133/7 before rain intervened again.
Match summary
PBKS's victory over LSG
On the other hand, PBKS had an easier outing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Dharamsala.
Prabhsimran Singh stole the show with his brilliant 91-run knock. He was well supported by Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer, while Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis finished strong for a daunting 236-run total.
In reply, Arshdeep Singh sent LSG's top three batsmen back early, sealing their fate in this match.
Match
PBKS-DC clash in Dharamsala is going ahead amid India-Pakistan tensions
Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions and Operation Sindoor, airports in Dharamsala, Amritsar, and Chandigarh have been closed.
PBKS, who are scheduled to play DC at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, are going ahead with preparations.
Both teams are scheduled to practise on Wednesday and play the match on Thursday unless there is an advisory from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the contrary.
"We've not had any information from the BCCI and IPL officials so far. We are going ahead as per the original schedule," Punjab Kings official told Cricbuzz.
Information
A look at the H2H record and points table
Punjab and Delhi have met each other on 33 occasions. The Kings have claimed 17 wins besides losing 15. One match ended in a tie. PBKS are currently placed 3rd with 15 points. A win will see them get to the top spot. DC are fifth and need to win this game.
Milestones
Prabhsimran Singh set to feature in his 100th T20 match
PBKS' in-form opener Prabhsimran Singh will be playing his landmark 100th T20 match. He owns 2,810 runs from 99 matches at 32.29, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Singh has scored 1,193 runs in the IPL with 437 of them coming this season.
Meanwhile, DC's KL Rahul needs just 33 more runs to complete an impressive tally of 8,000 runs in T20s.
DC's spinner Kuldeep Yadav needs just one wicket to complete 100 scalps in IPL matches.
Probable XIs
A look at the predicted team line-ups
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Delhi Capitals (DC): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma.
Information
Key players to watch out for
DC pacer Starc owns 14 wickets from 11 matches this season at 26.14. His economy rate is 10-plus. In 11 matches this season, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has bagged 405 runs at 50.62 with the help of 4 fifties.
