IPL 2025, PBKS vs LSG: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Punjab Kings claimed a 37-win over Lucknow Super Giants in Match 54 of IPL 2025 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
The Kings successfully defended 236, with Arshdeep Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai sharing five wickets.
Earlier, a 91-run knock from Prabhsimran Singh powered PBKS. Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer, and Shashank Singh also played substantial knocks.
Here's how the Impact Players fared in the match.
PBKS
Vijaykumar Vyshak records wicketless spell
Seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak came in as PBKS's impact sub in the second innings. He replaced their match-winner Prabhsimran.
Although PBKS ended up winning, Vyshak bowled a forgettable wicketless spell. He conceded 49 runs from three overs, having been introduced after the 10th over.
Ayush Badoni smacked several boundaries (fours and sixes) against him throughout the middle phase.
LSG
Mitchell Marsh bags 5-ball duck
As has been the case, LSG introduced Mitchell Marsh as their Impact Player in the second innings. He replaced Akash Singh, who took two wickets.
Marsh, who has been in fine touch, had a rather unremarkable outing against PBKS this time.
Opening for the Super Giants, the Aussie all-rounder recorded a 5-ball duck. He fell to Arshdeep Singh in the third over.