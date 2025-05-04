Seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak came in as PBKS's impact sub in the second innings. He replaced their match-winner Prabhsimran.

Although PBKS ended up winning, Vyshak bowled a forgettable wicketless spell. He conceded 49 runs from three overs, having been introduced after the 10th over.

Ayush Badoni smacked several boundaries (fours and sixes) against him throughout the middle phase.