Rajasthan Royals' (RR) bowling coach Shane Bond has lauded young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The 14-year-old sensation grabbed headlines with a blistering 100 off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans on April 28.

Not only did this make him the youngest player to score a century in IPL history, but he also received a unique 'license to play' from RR.

Meanwhile, this unique 'license' comes as a strategy designed to nurture rather than constrain the teenage prodigy's exceptional talent.

