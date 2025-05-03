Shane Bond says Vaibhav Suryavanshi has 'license' to express himself
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals' (RR) bowling coach Shane Bond has lauded young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
The 14-year-old sensation grabbed headlines with a blistering 100 off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans on April 28.
Not only did this make him the youngest player to score a century in IPL history, but he also received a unique 'license to play' from RR.
Meanwhile, this unique 'license' comes as a strategy designed to nurture rather than constrain the teenage prodigy's exceptional talent.
Here's more.
Team backing
Suryavanshi's promising IPL start earns Royals' strong backing
Despite his recent two-ball duck against the Mumbai Indians, Bond and the Royals coaching staff remain unfazed and confident in Suryavanshi's potential.
"He's sort of got a bit of a license to go out and just play, which he's done an amazing job so far, really, for a 14-year-old," the bowling coach stated in a press conference ahead of Rajasthan's clash with Kolkata Knight Riders.
Coaching approach
Bond stresses patience, simplicity while nurturing young talent
Bond stressed on the need for simplicity while coaching such a young player.
"I think the coaching staff haven't tried to complicate things too much with Vaibhav," Bond stated.
Despite Suryavanshi's recent setback, Bond feels there's no need to panic over his performance.
"He missed out in the last game, but for us, you don't really want to panic with someone so young," he further added.
Meanwhile, the team's strategy has been more about patience and emotional support than pressure.
Player development
Balanced guidance key to Suryavanshi's growth, says Bond
The former Kiwi bowler also explained how assistant Coach Vikram Rathour has played a crucial role in helping Suryavanshi grasp bowling patterns and game scenarios.
However, Bond emphasized that the primary focus is on allowing him to play his natural game.
"He's obviously a seriously talented player, but he's also still a kid. So, he's sort of learning on the go. We're going to be really patient with him," Bond said about Suryavanshi's development as a cricketer.
Personal perspective
Bond reflects on personal parenting experience in guiding Suryavanshi
Drawing from his own parenting experience, Bond recognized the challenges Suryavanshi faces at a young age.
"Like I've got a 16-year-old son, and he's a teenager, so we're just trying to educate [Vaibhav] on the things around and look after him - shield him a little bit from the social media stuff and all the trappings that come with the way he started," Bond stated talking about guiding the teenager and develop his skills.
Numbers
Teen prodigy's 2025 IPL numbers
As mentioned, the 14-year-old batter has taken the IPL by storm, earning global praise.
He first rose to fame as the youngest player bought in an IPL auction and made an impact by hitting a six off the first ball of his IPL career against Shardul Thakur.
Meanwhile, Suryavanshi has scored 151 runs this season (four matches) at an average of 37.75 and a staggering strike rate of 209.72.
He also has a century, with a high score of 101.