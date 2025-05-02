IPL: Revisiting MI's biggest win margins (by runs)
What's the story
Mumbai Indians thrashed the Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs in Match 50 of the 2025 IPL, securing their sixth consecutive victory of the season.
The credit for MI's win mainly goes to mainly to Ryan Rickleton's fifty and Karn Sharma's 3/28.
This dominant win marks MI's third-largest victory margin by runs in IPL.
We revisit MI's biggest wins by runs.
#1
146 vs DC, Delhi, 2017
Mumbai Indians' biggest IPL win by runs came in 2017, defeating Delhi Capitals by a massive 146 runs.
Batting first, MI posted 212/3 with contributions from Lendl Simmons (66), Kieron Pollard (63*), and Hardik Pandya.
In reply, DC were skittled for just 66, as Karn Sharma (3/11), Harbhajan Singh (3/22), and Lasith Malinga (2/5) dismantled their lineup, sealing MI's most dominant win by runs.
#2
102 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2018
In Match 41 of IPL 2018, MI secured their second-biggest win by runs, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs.
Ishan Kishan's explosive 62 off 21 and Ben Cutting's 24 off 9 powered MI to 210/6.
In reply, KKR crumbled to 108 as the Pandya brothers, Krunal (2/12) and Hardik (2/16), took two wickets each, with support from the rest of the bowling attack.
#3
100 vs RR, Jaipur, 2025*
As mentioned, MI's third-largest IPL win came in Match 50 of 2025, thrashing RR by 100 runs.
Rickelton and Rohit Sharma's fifties set the tone before Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten cameos of 48 off 23 each powered MI to 217/2.
In reply, RR crumbled early as Karn (3/23 )and Trent Boult (3/28) picked up three wickets each, bundling them out for 117.
#4
98 vs DC, Delhi, 2010
MI's 98-run victory over DC in 2010 rounds out this list.
According to ESPNcricinfo, strong fifties from Saurabh Tiwary (61) and Sachin Tendulkar (63) powered MI to 218/7.
Despite a promising start to the chase, DC collapsed under pressure as Harbhajan Singh, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Dwayne Bravo picked up two wickets each, bundling DC out for 120.