What's the story

Mumbai Indians thrashed the Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs in Match 50 of the 2025 IPL, securing their sixth consecutive victory of the season.

The credit for MI's win mainly goes to mainly to Ryan Rickleton's fifty and Karn Sharma's 3/28.

This dominant win marks MI's third-largest victory margin by runs in IPL.

We revisit MI's biggest wins by runs.