Yuzvendra Chahal made history by taking 4 wickets in the 19th over which included a hat-trick.

The Punjab Kings spinner's 4-wicket haul included the prized scalp of MS Dhoni.

Chahal managed 4/32 from three overs as Chennai Super Kings got bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs.

His wicket of Dhoni came at a crucial moment. This opened the floodgates.

