Yuzvendra Chahal dismisses MS Dhoni for 4th time in IPL
What's the story
Yuzvendra Chahal made history by taking 4 wickets in the 19th over which included a hat-trick.
The Punjab Kings spinner's 4-wicket haul included the prized scalp of MS Dhoni.
Chahal managed 4/32 from three overs as Chennai Super Kings got bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs.
His wicket of Dhoni came at a crucial moment. This opened the floodgates.
Here are further details.
Information
How did Chahal get Dhoni's wicket?
Chahal started the 19th over with a wide before Dhoni smoked him for a six. Another big shot attempt by Dhoni off a fuller ball wider outside saw the batter get caught out. Dhoni scored a 4-ball 11.
Stats
Dhoni averages 27 against Chahal
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 16 IPL innings, Chahal has dismissed Dhoni 4 times. Dhoni has scored 108 runs from 82 balls in this contest.
His strike rate reads 131.70 and his average is 27. Chahal has managed to bowl 29 dot balls.
Dhoni has smashed the spinner for 8 sixes in addition to three fours.