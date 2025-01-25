What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has voiced his displeasure over the exclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from the Indian ODI team.

This comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy and England ODIs.

Despite Samson's phenomenal average in 50-over cricket, he wasn't picked in the team, leaving Harbhajan disheartened.