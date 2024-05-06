Next Article

Decoding the best spells versus England in T20 World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:49 pm May 06, 202403:49 pm

What's the story England will enter the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup as defending champions, having clinched the title in 2022. Under Jos Buttler's leadership, the Brits will begin their campaign with the game against Scotland at the Kensington Oval on June 4. Meanwhile, several bowlers have enjoyed success versus England in T20 WCs. Here we decode bowlers with the best figures versus England in the competition.

Nuwan Kulasekara - 4/32 in 2014

Nuwan Kulasekara was Sri Lanka's lone warrior with the ball in the 2014 T20 WC game against England in Chattogram. Chasing 190, England were off to a terrible start as Kulasekara dismissed Michael Lumb and Moeen Ali for ducks in the opening over. Eoin Morgan (57) and Buttler (2) were his other victims as he claimed 4/32 (four overs). SL, however, lost that match.

Elton Chigumbura - 4/31 in 2007

Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura was brilliant versus the Brits in the 2007 match in Cape Town. He dismissed Darren Maddy (14) and Luke Wright (0) inside the first three overs before sending back Owais Shah (11) and Dimitri Mascarenhas (0) off successive deliveries towards the end. Though the pacer claimed 4/31 in four overs, England comfortably prevailed by 50 runs.

Harbhajan Singh - 4/12 in 2012

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh broke the backbone of England's batting line-up in the 2012 match in Colombo. He claimed wickets of Morgan (2), Buttler (11), Tim Bresnan (1), and Graeme Swann (0) as England were folded for just 80 while chasing 171. Harbhajan finished with 4/12 in four overs. He delivered two maiden overs in the game.

Lasith Malinga - 5/31 in 2012

The lone bowler with a fifer on this list is Lasith Malinga, who claimed 5/31 in four overs against England in the 2012 match in Pallekele. The speedster dented England by sending back Luke Wright (12), Alex Hales (3), and Jonny Bairstow (2) in the third over. Half-centurion Samit Patel (67) and Buttler (8) also fell to him as SL won by 19 runs.