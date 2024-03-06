Next Article

Ravichandran Ashwin is gearing up for his milestone appearance (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India vs England, Dharamsala Test: Match preview and key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:33 pm Mar 06, 202403:33 pm

What's the story India and England are gearing up for the fifth and final Test match in Dharamsala, starting March 7. Hosts India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. Notably, India lost the opening match before making a sound comeback. England have included Mark Wood for this contest with Ollie Robinson missing out. Here we present the match preview.

News

Pitch report and weather conditions

Pacers are likely to get help from the surface with pace and bounce on offer. Hint of movement could play a part. Batters need to spend time looking to settle onto the crease. Runs scoring thereafter should become easier. Reports suggest there is a possibility of rain on Day 1 itself. One expects chilly conditions and bowling first will be ideal here.

Milestones

Bairstow and Ashwin gear up for their 100th Test

Jonny Bairstow will be making his 100th Test appearance. Having played 99 matches coming into this match, Bairstow has clocked a total of 5,974 runs at an average of 36.42. Premier Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is also gearing up for his milestone appearance. In 99 matches, Ashwin owns 507 scalps at 23.91. He picked up his 35th five-wicket haul in the previous match.

England

England announce playing XI for 5th India Test

Mark Wood returned to England's playing XI for the fifth and final Test. Wood has replaced fellow pacer Ollie Robinson. England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

India

Bumrah to return for India

After being rested for the fourth encounter in Ranchi, India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the pace battery. One between Mohammed Siraj or Akash Deep will sit out. India are likely to retain three spin options. In terms of batting, reports suggest Rajat Patidar will hold on to his place despite low returns. Devdutt Padikkal may wait for his debut.

Stats

Anderson closes in on 700 scalps

Pacer James Anderson owns 698 scalps at 26.51 in the longest format for England. He is now two shy of 700 wickets. Notably, Anderson is in line to become just the third bowler in Test history to claim 700-plus wickets after Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708). Anderson could become the first pacer with 700 wickets. Only Stuart Broad (606) has 600-plus scalps.

Yashasvi

Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes these feats in fifth Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal owns 971 runs from 15 innings in eight Tests at 69.35. He requires just 29 runs in his next two innings to displace Cheteshwar Pujara as the second-fastest Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs. The latter reached the milestone in 18 innings. Jaiswal (655) can become just the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to clock 700-plus runs in a bilateral Test series.

Information

Gill needs 118 runs to complete this milestone

Shubman Gill has given a steady account of himself in the ongoing series. Overall, the versatile player has clocked 1,382 runs at 33.7. He owns 10 fifty-plus scores. Gill is closing in on 1,500 runs. He needs 118 more.